'It's heartbreaking:' Neighbor remembers victims of Fort Pierce mobile home fire

A neighbor of three years is remembering a St. Lucie County family whose lives have been ripped apart after a fatal fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire at Country Cove Mobile Home Park three lives, including a 7-year-old.

Raul Mancada says he was preparing to move out until his property manager told him that today was not a good day to come get his things, due to a fire.

WPTV A fatal mobile home fire in the 4000 block of North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce on Sept. 4, 2024.

Mancada had no clue the fire had happened right next door.

He broke down in tears recalling all of the good memories he had with the family.

Neighbor remembers victims of Fort Pierce mobile home fire

"It's heartbreaking, it's very sad. I don't like seeing anyone get hurt. I kind of feel their pain," he told WPTV's Romelo Styles.

"The kids were always playing, always making me laugh. They just enjoyed life."

Mancada walked away with his eyes full of tears saying that he would pray for the family in these tough times.

Three people made it out of the mobile home, but three did not. Sheriff Keith Pearson said the victims were 7, 26, and 48 years old.