Buzz around Buc-ee's in Fort Pierce spilling over into nearby real estate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The buzz around Buc-ee’s is growing in Fort Pierce — and it’s not just about brisket and gas pumps.

The popular Texas-based travel stop is set to open in 2026 off I-95 near Indrio Road, featuring 76,000 square feet of retail space, 120 gas pumps, nearly 800 parking spots, and EV charging stations.

Local residents are already feeling the momentum.

“There’s still open space, but development’s coming. Hopefully it’s done right,” added resident Hunter Preston.

Developers are eyeing thousands of new homes for the area, along with a school, fire station, and more commercial projects.

A new Publix is also in the works — marking major changes ahead for northern Fort Pierce.

Now, that buzz is spilling over into nearby real estate.

Just a few miles from the future Buc-ee’s, a 21-acre vacant lot is listed for $2.75 million — touting its proximity to the mega-store as a selling point.

