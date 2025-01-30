Buc-ee's submits final site plan

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The possibility of a Buc-ee’s on Indrio road in Fort Pierce is more real than ever.

“I’m excited for it,” said Fort Pierce resident Ceirea Thomas.

Buc-ee's final site plan submitted

BUC-EES FINAL SITE PLAN

“I love Buc-ee’s,” added Tina Firestone.

The highly anticipated travel stop is a road-trip favorite of Firestone.

She said, “when we’re taking a long trip up to like North Carolina we definitely always have to stop in Daytona’s Buc-ee’s.”

Firestone is hoping she’ll no longer have to travel so far to get her favorite brisket now that Buc-ee’s submitted a final site plan to the county.

“As long as the site plan they submitted doesn’t deviate too much from what’s been approved by the board it can be approved by the planning and development services director,” said St. Lucie County communications director Erick Gill.

It’s the final step before they can start building.

The supersized gas station would have a 76,245 square-foot retail space, 120 gas pumps, and 18 EV charging stations.

“Between the gas tax that this facility will generate along with the sales tax. it’ll help our infrastructure throughout the county,” added Gill.

However, the idea of the famous Bucky Beaver moving into town doesn’t come without reservations.

“Sure all that’s good, tourists pay our taxes but the traffic is not good,” said Fort Pierce resident Daniel.

“There’s going to be more traffic, but it can’t be worse than what we already have now,” added Thomas.

To alleviate traffic, the plan calls for a traffic circle entrance on the extension of Koblegard Road.

For the most part, residents are happy about being home to the fourth Buc-ee’s in Florida and the only one this far South.

“It has everything,” said Thomas.

“I think it’s a huge benefit to the community,” said Firestone.

We asked the county when construction could begin. They told us the final approval is expected next month, but its up to Buc-ee's as to when they'll break ground.