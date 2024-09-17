Fate of 100-foot Buc-ee's sign decided by St. Lucie County Commission

Only one vote remains to officially bring a Buc-ee's to the Treasure Coast.

WPTV has been closely following plans as they developed, and today a few more details were ironed out.

Residents in St. Lucie County say they’re fans of Buc-ee's.

“I love Buc-ee's, my momma got me hip to Buc-ee's,” said Sharita Gay.

Residents were even more excited to hear the county is one vote away from bringing Buc-ee's to the place they call home.

“I love Buc-ee's. “I love the breakfast burritos," said Jim Taylor.

On Tuesday, the St. Lucie County Commission had to decide if they wanted to allow the rezoning of the property off Interstate 95 and Indrio Road to accommodate 120 gas pumps. That vote was a unanimous yes.

But it was the ask to have a 100-foot Buc-ee's sign that raised some questions by District 1 chair Chris Dzadovsky.

“My concern is that it sets a precedent, and we will have a significant number of signage that wants to come into the 100-foot area," he said.

Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky had concerns about the 100-foot Buc-ee's sign setting a "precedent."

The commissioner ended up being alone in his concerns when it went to vote.

“That’s the only interchange the county is responsible for, so I’m opposite of you. I think it should be allowed if the city allows it," said Commissioner Cathy Townsend.

Three other commissioners agreed, ultimately approving the 100-foot sign. A major hurdle pushing this project closer to a done deal.

Outside of permits being obtained, and signatures to be signed, there is officially only one vote left to give the all-go for Buc-ee's to break ground. Right now, that is scheduled for January.