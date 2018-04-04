PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl. - For people who live near the railroad crossings, some good news, quiet zones are coming to Palm Beach County.

The county had 34 railroad crossings that needed specific upgrades to qualify for quiet zones, that number is now down to four in Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency has been helping cities through the process and said almost everyone is ready to apply for their quiet zones.

“Absolutely ecstatic about the quiet zones,” said Boynton Beach business owner Jeoff Pugh. He works and lives right next to the tracks and is tired of hearing the Brightline horn.

“It will alleviate the problems with the trains horns because of the fact we have customers come in and they are picking out tile and you can’t hear yourself speak.”

D’Best Burger in Boca Raton also sits off the tracks. Owner Susana Amygdalitsis said Brightline doesn’t bother her at work too much, it is as home that it becomes and issue.

“They are really loud, sometimes at night I hear like one particular horn going off and you just think man this guy had a bad day,” she said.

The TPA said they hope to see each city apply for a quiet zone designation by the end of the month and then there is a 21-day establishment period.