Deputy shot near Boynton Beach while serving search warrant

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was hit by gunfire while serving a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in western Boynton Beach.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. in the Indian Spring Country Club community off El Clair Ranch Road.

The PBSO said deputies returned fire after the shooting, but the gunman was not injured.

The person who opened fired on the deputy was then held up in a residence for multiple hours, prompting a SWAT team to respond to the scene.

PBSO Deputy involved shooting in West Boynton Beach off El Clair Ranch. PBSO says suspect is in custody. PBSO says it was executing a search warrant, when suspect fired at a deputy. Deputy returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who then barricaded himself. ⁦⁦⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/kKAVphNpbO — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) July 28, 2021

The gunman, whose name has not been released, was finally taken into custody by 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the injured deputy is expected to be OK.

Officials said they will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. to share more details on the incident.

Wednesday's shooting comes less than a week after deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Lake Park. That person later died by suicide, according to the sheriff's office.