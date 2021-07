PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon they are investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lake Park.

The incident occurred at Evergreen Drive and Ninth Street.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said no one from their agency was hurt but another person was killed.

The PBSO's critical management team and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are en route to investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.