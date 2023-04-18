Watch Now
Woman, 77, shot while sitting on balcony in Delray Beach

Victim taken to hospital, condition unclear
A 77-year-old woman was shot while on a balcony in Delray Beach on April 18, 2023, police said.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 18, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Delray Beach while sitting on a balcony, police said.

The shooting took place at Village Square apartments, located on Village Square Circle.

Crime scene tape was posted around Building 3 at the complex.

Paramedics with Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the woman to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

No other details about her condition have been released.

The city said police were securing the scene, and the community is safe. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Crime scene tape surrounds a building at the Village Square apartments after a woman was shot on her balcony on April 18, 2023.
Several bullet casings were marked with evidence flags at the scene.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Sgt. Casey Kelly at (561) 243-7890.

The woman was shot less than a mile from where a 16-year-old was shot Monday in Delray Beach.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

