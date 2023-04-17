Watch Now
Shooting injures minor in Delray Beach

Boy found shot in parking lot
Delray Beach Police Department/Twitter
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 18:12:56-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A minor was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Auburn Avenue.

The minor, whose age has not been released, was found shot in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel.

Police said the shooter has not been found.

No other details were immediately available.

