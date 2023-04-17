Shooting injures minor in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A minor was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Auburn Avenue.

The minor, whose age has not been released, was found shot in a parking lot.

Delray Beach police are investigating a shooting in the 600-block of Auburn Ave. A juvenile male was found shot in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital by @DelrayBeachFire The shooter has not been found. pic.twitter.com/kdDVI3Urus — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) April 17, 2023

The victim was taken to the hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel.

Police said the shooter has not been found.

No other details were immediately available.