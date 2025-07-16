Boynton Beach removes Pride intersection to comply with 'state and federal transportation mandates'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A painted Pride intersection in Boynton Beach has been removed, according to the city.

The intersection at East Ocean Avenue and Southeast First Street was unveiled in June 2021, and featured a painted Progress Pride flag, which honors the LGBTQ community as well marginalized members of the community.

LGBTQ Pride intersections opening in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach

On Wednesday, the city announced it is removing the painted intersection to "ensure full compliance with state and federal transportation mandates and address safety concerns."

It says the decision to remove the painted intersection comes after "recent guidance from the U.S. Transportation Secretary and the Florida Department of Transportation," establishing specific requirements for roadway markings.

The city says it also determined the paint used for the intersection is "not rated for vehicular traffic conditions," which could cause safety concerns.

"While we recognize the symbolic importance of this intersection to our community, we must prioritize public safety and regulatory compliance," said City Manager Daniel Dugger in a statement.

There is a similar Pride intersection in Delray Beach.

RELATED STORIES:

Boynton Beach Video released of motorcyclist damaging Boynton Beach pride mural Joel Lopez

Boynton Beach Police: Pride flag painted on Boynton Beach road vandalized Victor Jorges