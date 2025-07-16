Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Boynton Beach removes Pride intersection to comply with 'state and federal transportation mandates'

Decision comes after new guidance from U.S. Transportation Secretary and Florida Department of Transportation, city says
Boynton Beach pride intersection
Adam Gonzales
The intersection at East Ocean Blvd. and SE 1st St. painted over on July 16, 2025.
Boynton Beach pride intersection
Posted
and last updated

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A painted Pride intersection in Boynton Beach has been removed, according to the city.

The intersection at East Ocean Avenue and Southeast First Street was unveiled in June 2021, and featured a painted Progress Pride flag, which honors the LGBTQ community as well marginalized members of the community.

LGBTQ Pride intersections opening in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach

On Wednesday, the city announced it is removing the painted intersection to "ensure full compliance with state and federal transportation mandates and address safety concerns."

It says the decision to remove the painted intersection comes after "recent guidance from the U.S. Transportation Secretary and the Florida Department of Transportation," establishing specific requirements for roadway markings.

The city says it also determined the paint used for the intersection is "not rated for vehicular traffic conditions," which could cause safety concerns.

"While we recognize the symbolic importance of this intersection to our community, we must prioritize public safety and regulatory compliance," said City Manager Daniel Dugger in a statement.

There is a similar Pride intersection in Delray Beach.

RELATED STORIES:

Boynton Beach

Video released of motorcyclist damaging Boynton Beach pride mural

Joel Lopez
A Pride flag painted on a street in Boynton Beach was vandalized on June 2, according to police.

Boynton Beach

Police: Pride flag painted on Boynton Beach road vandalized

Victor Jorges
A vandalized LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Delray Beach on June 17, 2021.jpg

Delray Beach

Arrest made in LGBTQ Pride crosswalk vandalism

Matt Papaycik

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening