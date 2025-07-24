Delray Beach to join other cities in removing its Pride mural, city official says

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach is expected to join other cities in removing its Pride mural from an intersection, a city official told WPTV.

The decision comes after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a statewide mandate to abide by road-marking regulations to improve safety. Failure to remove the murals could cost cities state funding.

The mural in Delray Beach was unveiled in 2021 and has been host to multiple Pride events and celebrations of inclusivity, however, some residents WPTV's Joel Lopez spoke with last week said they were not in favor of keeping it.

"I think it's very inclusive to one demographic when they could've painted the American flag that would've included everybody. That's just my opinion, not that I'm against it," said resident Justin Ragazzine. "Nobody is against what they do but throwing it in everybody's face I think is where I think everybody is getting fatigued."

The mural, located in the Pineapple Grove Arts District along NE 1st Street and NE 2nd Avenue, has also led to vandalism over the years.

In 2022 in Delray Beach, Alexander Jerich, a then a 20-year-old, pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving after leaving marks on the intersection shortly after it was unveiled.

Last year, Dylan Brewer was arrested for felony criminal mischief and reckless driving after surveillance video showed a pickup truck, with a flag flying from the back of the vehicle, performing burnouts over the crosswalk.

WPTV has also reported on other cities in Palm Beach County removing Pride murals from intersections.

Boynton Beach removed its Pride intersection last week to comply with "state and federal transportation mandates."

West Palm Beach said it also plans to remove its LGBTQ+ crosswalk and "reimagine" it in a public park.

No word on when the Pride mural in Delray Beach will be removed from the intersection.

