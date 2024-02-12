Video shows truck defacing Delray Beach LGBTQ+ crosswalk; Clearwater man arrested

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after an LGBTQ+ Pride intersection and crosswalk was vandalized again in Delray Beach, police announced Monday.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

Surveillance video showed a pickup truck, with a flag flying from the back of the vehicle, performing burnouts over the crosswalk.

"The reckless action caused significant damage to the streetscape painting, which serves as a symbol of unity and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community," the city of Delray Beach said in a statement.

Dylan Brewer, 19, of Clearwater, Florida, was arrested and faces charges of felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving.

This is at least the second time the streetscape painting has been defaced since it was implemented in 2021.

When the crosswalk was defaced three years ago, Alexander Jerich pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and reckless driving. He was later sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service, a mental health screening and ordered to pay $774 in court costs.