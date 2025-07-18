West Palm Beach plans to remove LGBTQ+ crosswalk, 'reimagine' it in public park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is following the lead of Boynton Beach and removing an LGBTQ+ crosswalk at the intersection of Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road.

In a press release Thursday evening, the city said it will be power washing the Pride crosswalk, which was unveiled in 2021, "to comply with updated FDOT regulations."

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) ordered cities to remove murals from roads or possibly lose state funding, citing safety concerns.

However, the city says it is not completely removing the crosswalk, but will "relocate and reimagine" it two blocks north, in a public space called Serenity Park in Northwood Village.

"The original historic colored LGBTQ+ flag bricks will serve as the centerpiece of a beautifully redesigned public space, which will feature enhanced landscaping, improved lighting, and other welcoming elements. This redesigned monument will create a safe, vibrant, and enduring tribute to the LGBTQ+ community," the city said.

In a separate statement Thursday, the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council stated that the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency "determined that developing Serenity Park would benefit Northwood Village and appropriated funding to spruce it up."

Due to the crosswalk fading from the elements and traffic, the city was going to begin refurbishing the crosswalk "using solid colored bricks." This was set to begin later this summer, before the mandate from FDOT.

PBCHRC Founder Rand Hoch reached out to Sybille Canthal, director of the West Palm Beach Arts, Culture and Community Building, who came up with the idea to turn the "small, underused plot of city-owned land" into a place to honor the LGBTQ+ community. Mayor Keith James was on board with the solution.

The city says it will share a timeline for the relocation soon.

