DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Golf Club is closing today for a year while crews work on what players say are much-needed repairs.

WPTV first learned about this project from Ronnie Dunayer at a Let’s Hear It event in Delray Beach over the summer.

WATCH: How players at Delray Beach Golf Club feel about the year-long closure

Delray Beach Golf Club to close today for $30 million renovation project

Dunayer has been teaching golf lessons at the club for decades.

"People from all over want come and play in this course, when it’s in good shape,” Dunayer said. “As soon as it is back in good shape, we’re going to see a lot more of that kind of play”

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges reconnected with Dunayer just last week, ahead of the year-long closure. She says the changes being made can help restore this golf course to what it once was, hosting major tournaments and attracting people from around the globe.

Delray Beach City says $27 million golf course renovation is coming—and so are higher fees Michael Hoffman

Jorges sorted through the work that’s expected in the course.

There will be completely new irrigation and drainage systems, new restrooms, a driving range, new practice and teaching areas, a new maintenance facility and a new parking lot with upgraded lighting.

Designed by legendary course architects Donald Ross and Dick Wilson, players on the course say the course's charm is in the design. The city says the $30 million renovation plan will restore all 18 holes to their original designs.

"People are looking forward to seeing the changes made because they enjoy the place, they want to see it brought back to what it can be, and what it was,” Dunayer. said "In the meantime, they’re going to just find other facilities, but people are also talking to me about 'I can’t wait to come back here and see what it looks like next year’."

The driving range will remain open on a limited basis until mid-November. The clubhouse, which will also be renovated, will remain open through December.

For more details on this project, visit this website dedicated to the renovation and important information.