Delray Beach plans $27 million renovation for golf course: Where’s the money coming from?

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Improvements are coming to Delray Beach’s Municipal Golf Course, and city leaders say the long-awaited project will be a “full-scale renovation” — from the greens to the fairways to the clubhouse to the tee boxes.

The plan, which city officials estimate will cost about $27 million, could begin as early as November. But before construction gets underway, leaders have to decide how to pay for it.

Golfers who frequent the course say the upgrades are overdue.

“I've been here for about a year now,” said Daniel Fisher. I've been playing pretty consistently. It’s really affordable — $33 for 18 holes, $18 for nine. You can’t beat that.”

Fisher says he welcomes improvements, as long as the course remains accessible.

Let's Hear It These golf club residents concerned are about deteriorating course conditions Zitlali Solache

“I’ll never complain about an improvement,” said Fisher. “It just really depends how much that price increase is. If it ends up being $40 a round instead of $33 — not the end of the world.”

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore tells WPTV’s Michael Hoffman the plan, to be voted on in the coming weeks, calls for a mix of higher greens fees and a bond, rather than direct funding from taxpayers.

WPTV Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Moore. “It is a very realistic and exciting outcome. The city of Delray Beach is actually in the midst of a revenue bond issuance to cover the costs associated with the renovation that is to be supported by user fees or rates via golfers and other patrons of the facility once the renovation is completed.”

He added that a residential and nonresidential rate structure will soon go before the city commission — meaning residents could see smaller increases compared to golfers living outside Delray Beach.

City officials plan to hold additional meetings in the coming weeks to finalize the funding details before construction begins later this year.