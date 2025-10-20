Delray Beach Municipal Golf Course to close for renovations starting Nov. 3

The Delray Beach Municipal Golf Course is closing soon, as a “full-scale renovation” begins.
According to the city, beginning Nov. 3 the golf course will be closed for renovations, which city officials told WPTV will cost roughly $27 million.
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore told WPTV’s Michael Hoffman last month that the plan calls for a mix of higher greens fees and a bond, rather than direct funding from taxpayers.
PREVIOUS STORY: Where's the money for golf course renovations coming from?
The renovations come after residents have voiced concerns — including at our Let's Hear It events — about deteriorating conditions on the course.
The city says the golf course will close Nov. 3 and reopen in November 2026.
The driving range will be open until mid-November, and new facilities are expected to open November 2026.
The clubhouse will stay open until December 2025, and is expected to open in November 2026.