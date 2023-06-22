Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Boynton Beach police, mayor to address recent shootings in city

News conference scheduled day after 4 shot in 2 separate shootings
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
'Trust' written outside Boynton Beach Police Department
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 10:57:29-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach officials will address the recent shootings in the city during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Four people were shot in two separate shootings within miles of each other Wednesday.

Boynton Beach police said three people were shot at a rooming house on Northeast 11th Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. One of the victims walked to a nearby Dollar General store, where aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several police cruisers and a fire truck outside.

Wider Chopper 5 view of Boynton Beach police at Dollar General, June 21, 2023
A view from Chopper 5 shows police and firefighters at a Dollar General on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Seacrest Boulevard, June 21, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

A few hours later, a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on East Palm Drive, police said.

Mayor Ty Penserga, Boynton Beach Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio and Maj. Michael Kelley are scheduled to speak about the shootings during a 1 p.m. news conference at the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7