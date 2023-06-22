Boynton Beach police, mayor to address recent shootings in city

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach officials will address the recent shootings in the city during a Thursday afternoon news conference.
Four people were shot in two separate shootings within miles of each other Wednesday.
Boynton Beach police said three people were shot at a rooming house on Northeast 11th Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. One of the victims walked to a nearby Dollar General store, where aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several police cruisers and a fire truck outside.
A few hours later, a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on East Palm Drive, police said.
Mayor Ty Penserga, Boynton Beach Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio and Maj. Michael Kelley are scheduled to speak about the shootings during a 1 p.m. news conference at the Boynton Beach Police Department.