Boynton Beach police, mayor to address recent shootings in city

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach officials will address the recent shootings in the city during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Four people were shot in two separate shootings within miles of each other Wednesday.

Boynton Beach police said three people were shot at a rooming house on Northeast 11th Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. One of the victims walked to a nearby Dollar General store, where aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several police cruisers and a fire truck outside.

WPTV A view from Chopper 5 shows police and firefighters at a Dollar General on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Seacrest Boulevard, June 21, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

A few hours later, a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on East Palm Drive, police said.

Mayor Ty Penserga, Boynton Beach Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio and Maj. Michael Kelley are scheduled to speak about the shootings during a 1 p.m. news conference at the Boynton Beach Police Department.