Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Minor fatally shot after 2 groups involved in Boynton Beach fight

Incident occurs in parking lot in the 1200 block of Miner Road
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Man shot in Boynton Beach
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 09:44:25-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A minor was shot dead Sunday night after a fight involving two groups occurred in Boynton Beach, police said.

Detectives said the incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 1200 block of Miner Road.

Police said two groups of minors were actively engaged in a fight.

A victim, whose name and age have not been released, was shot during the incident and later died from his injuries.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7