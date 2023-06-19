Minor fatally shot after 2 groups involved in Boynton Beach fight

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A minor was shot dead Sunday night after a fight involving two groups occurred in Boynton Beach, police said.

Detectives said the incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 1200 block of Miner Road.

Police said two groups of minors were actively engaged in a fight.

A victim, whose name and age have not been released, was shot during the incident and later died from his injuries.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.