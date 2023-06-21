Watch Now
Boynton Beach police respond to Dollar General, surround nearby home with guns drawn

Police 'actively investigating an incident' in 1000 block of North Seacrest Boulevard
Multiple Boynton Beach police officers on Wednesday have responded to a Dollar General store and have also surrounded a home just one block away with their guns drawn.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 21, 2023
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Multiple Boynton Beach police officers on Wednesday have responded to a Dollar General store and have also surrounded a home just one block away with their guns drawn.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several police cruisers and a fire truck outside the store, located at 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at approximately 12 p.m.

One block north, more officers could be seen surrounding a home in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue with their guns drawn.

It's unclear if the two scenes are connected.

Chopper 5 view of Boynton Beach police on Northeast 11th Avenue on June 21, 2023.jpg
Chopper 5 view of Boynton Beach police on Northeast 11th Avenue on June 21, 2023.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said on Twitter it's "actively investigating an incident" within the 1000 block of North Seacrest Boulevard.

"We urge you to stay away from the area till further notice," the department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

