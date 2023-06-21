Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Boynton Beach shooting, police say

String of violence Wednesday injures 4 people in city
A minor was shot Wednesday evening in Boynton Beach after three other people were shot earlier day in the city, police said.
wptv-breaking-news-generic.jpg
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 20:02:21-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Boynton Beach after three other people were injured in a separate shooting earlier in the day, police said.

The latest shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at 3035 East Palm Drive.

Police were looking for two people connected to the shooting and urged residents near the area to stay inside.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Wednesday's shootings are about two miles away from each other.

These shootings come after a teenager was gunned down Sunday night in Boynton Beach.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7