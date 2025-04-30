Proposed Lennar home development on Boca Lago Golf Course brings major pushback

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Members with the West Boca Community Council hosted a community input session at Olympic Heights High School on Tuesday as a third of the Boca Lago Golf and Country Club could be turned into nearly 800 condos and townhomes. They say Lennar developers are looking to redevelop part of the golf course, but that plan comes with pushback.

“It’s been kind of shocking to see all these developments come up,” resident Gary Brown said.”They’re going to increase the density by over 40% and they’re going to have tremendous congestion.”

Traffic congestion on Boca Rio Road and Lyons Road is a top concern for crowds of people.

“Development, if it’s done appropriately, is a good thing,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, it looks like a big greedy corporation coming in and land grab.”

Brown and hundreds of others in the room worry about impacts to homeowner’s insurances rates, the environment and emergency services.

“God forbid there’s any kind of emergency, you can’t get out of there,” resident Joel Freedman said.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache was told by West Boca Community Council members that Lennar representatives were unable to attend the community meeting, as they continue making changes to their plan. Meanwhile on their project website they state:

“Lennar is in contract for a portion of the Boca Lago golf course. It is the builder's desire to create a residential community while helping Boca Lago Golf & Country Club ensure the ongoing sustainability and operations of the golf club. Boca Lago is a great place to live. Lennar aims to listen to resident thoughts and comments to develop a community benefiting Boca Lago's longevity, continued quality of life, and the Club's ongoing operation of the golf course and club.”

We also reached out to Boca Lago Country Club for comment but have not heard back.

Lennar’s plan still needs county approval and is set to be presented to county leaders over the summer.