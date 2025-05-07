BOCA RATON, Fla. — Plans to build townhomes in Boca Raton is bringing major pushback from a group of residents.

Developers are proposing to build two, three-story townhome-style residential buildings on an approximately half-acre lot on East Royal Palm Road in Boca Raton.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Plans to build Boca Raton townhomes on half-acre lot brings pushback

The proposal however, is met with immediate opposition from many people like Carolyn Gluck, who live right next to the site.

“Nobody wants it. Nobody wants it,” said Gluck. “I posted a petition and 96 people voted against it.”

Gluck said deliveries and traffic from the new condominiums across her home are already causing heachaches.

WPTV Carolyn Gluck started a petition against the project, which has more than 100 signatures.

“I face the condos across the street,” said Gluck. “Now I have traffic coming from the right, I have traffic coming from the left, I have traffic coming from straight ahead.”

As WPTV’s Zitlali Solache walked down the neighborhood, others echoed Gluck’s concerns, saying development in Boca Raton is moving too quickly.

“It’s changing a lot. There’s a lot of what some people might call progress, but I call a bit of, overdevelopment,” said Joseph Graubart.

WPTV WPTV's Zitlali Solache listened to Gaubart's concerns on the project.

Graubart lives near the site plan and said the proposal feels out of place.

“It’s the wrong project for two single family lots,” said Graubart.

Other neighbors down East Royal Palm Road also oppose the project citing high-density and overcrowding.

“I know people have to live somewhere but this is very unreasonable,” said Fred McNaboe.

WPTV Fred and Dolores McNaboe live feet away from the proposed townhomes.

We reached out to developers with Miskel and Backman LLP, who requested the Planning and Zoning board delay their vote from last Thursday to May 15th, but we have not heard back.

“I hope they make a decision after the meeting to turn this down,” said Dolores McNaboe.