BOCA RATON, Fla. — More development is on its way to Boca Raton after city leaders approved a mixed-use project.

791 POC, LLC and Miskel Bachman LLP plan to build 226 apartment units, 17 townhomes, and an eight-story, 541-space parking garage between Yamato and Clint Moore Road.

More than 200 apartments coming as mixed-use development near Yamato Road approved

Developers said the site — 791 Park of Commerce Boulevard — will be repurposed into a restaurant, an amateur recreation facility, and office space.

The amateur recreation facility would include mini golf, climbing walls and ninja courts.

Miskel Bachman LLP An eight-story, 541-space parking garage will also be included.

Many people, like Scott Pena, work in the building and recently found out about the project.

“I think that’s kind of actually going to be great,” said Pena. “Especially if a restaurant is close by, because sometimes, I walk and I would go by McDonald's and there’s not that many varieties.”

However, the nearly 10-acre project comes with mixed feelings.

“I guess my first reaction is cool, that’s exciting. And then my second reaction is, 'Oh no,'" said resident Blake Cohen.

Cohen and her neighbors live across from the development.

“That seems like a lot. A lot of traffic possible, more accidents. That scares me," she said.

WPTV Blake Cohen and Whitney Nickle have mixed feelings about the site plan.

The project will lie east of I-95, in an area neighbors say already gets congested.

“I do think it’s growing, and the traffic has gotten worse since I’ve moved here just because, I think, of the growth happening in Boca,” said Whitney Nickle.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer sent us a statement about the project: “This is more than just another mixed-use project — the inclusion of a new athletic facility and recreational amenities enhances the active, family-focused lifestyle that helps define Boca Raton.”

Developers said approximately 20 units will be affordable housing and 13 will be workforce housing.