'It’s just devastating': Aviation community shaken by small plane crash in Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The recent small plane crash near the Boca Raton Airport has sent shockwaves through the local aviation community, as the tragic news quickly spread among fellow pilots and students.

Eyewitness accounts reveal the frightening moments leading up to the incident, highlighting the emotional toll on those who witnessed it.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez listened to student pilots who were present during the accident.

They shared their disbelief and sorrow over the loss of a fellow flyer, recounting how they were left stunned after observing the plane’s final descent.

At the nearby Lynn University College of Aeronautics, officials confirmed that none of their aircraft were involved in the incident, assuring that all students were safe.

However, the reality of the crash loomed large.

Student pilot Jared Scarpato described a terrifying moment of watching the plane fly perilously close to the ground before witnessing the explosion.

“It was only three seconds after we lost sight of him that we saw the explosion,” Scarpato recalled. “All we heard five minutes after was just sirens, sirens, sirens. It’s just devastating.”

Aviation expert and former Navy pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley also weighed in on the tragedy.

He noted that pilot error accounts for 70% to 80% of civilian crashes when not influenced by weather or other factors.

Despite the generally favorable conditions on the day of the crash, Buckley speculated about the mechanical issues that the aircraft experienced before its fatal descent.

“According to the ATC tapes, they alerted the tower about having some mechanical issues,” Buckley explained. “The tower was aware that they were coming in with an emergency.”

Distinguishing between mechanical and engine issues, Buckley said he noticed the plane was having issues with its rudder.

"You're briefed to go as high as you can to go up to altitude and get control and recover and get into landing configuration. This guy lost control at low altitude." said Buckley. "Looking at the video, you can tell he was struggling, every time he got close to the ground, it got squirrely on him."

He noted that civilian pilots tend to have less resources to simulations to train on different errors that may occur during flight, such as mechanical issues.

“The timing of mechanical failures is critical,” Buckley stated. “Ideally, a pilot should gain altitude to find control and prepare for landing. Unfortunately, this pilot lost control at a low altitude.”

Reflecting on the lessons that can be drawn from the incident, Buckley underscored the importance of controllability checks performed at higher altitudes.

He also expressed his astonishment that there were not more fatalities, given the dense population surrounding the airport.

“I am absolutely stunned that there weren’t more fatalities on the ground,” Buckley said.

In light of the tragedy, Lopez spoke with David Cohen, the dean of College of Aeronautics at Lynn University, who said that they have canceled training activities through the weekend.

The Boca Raton Airport has seen a continued flow of private aircrafts taking off and landing.

