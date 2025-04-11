Boca Raton plane crash: Here's how federal investigators approach a plane crash probe

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene of a Friday plane crash in Boca Raton that killed three people.

Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and flight instructor with more than four decades of experience, said plane crash investigations take months.

"The (Federal Aviation Administration) is fond of saying they look at three facets of the investigation: the pilot, the machine and the environment," Katz said. "They start with the wreckage and work backwards into the history of not only the airplane, but also the pilot himself."

Katz said everything from the pilot's training records and the plane's maintenance records will be examined.

Authorities have not released the names of the three people on the plane who died when it crashed Friday morning on Military Trail near Glades Road.

According to the FAA's database, the twin-engine Cessna 310 is registered to an LLC based in Delaware, which is registered to another company that serves as a registered agent for businesses.

