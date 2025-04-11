'Lucky to be here': Man survives after driving through flames from plane crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man said he is thankful to be alive after driving through debris on fire from a plane crash that killed three in Boca Raton on Friday.

Pablo Tifur said he was driving his white Toyota Prius to work when he noticed the plane circling low and it crashed right in front of him.

Pablo Tifur describes escaping from his car after driving through flames from crash

"Next thing I know, I hear it right on top of me, it hits the road in front of my car, I crash into it, go into the flames, slammed on the brakes, jumped the curb, hit that palm tree over there and I'm trapped in the fire," he told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein.

Tifur said his brakes locked up after driving through the flames. His car caught on fire and initially he could not get out.

"It's hot inside [the car]. I tried the passenger door, couldn't get out," he said. "The driver's door, opened it up, ran through the flames, and then I got out."

Tifur thanked his three years of military training for being able to navigate out of the situation with calmness and is thankful to be alive.

A car crashed into a tree on Military Trail after a plane crash near Glades Road on April 11, 2025.

"Just lucky to be here," he said.

Tifur said he is a little shook up from the ordeal but he's OK.

“First degree burns on my arm, they got wrapped up," he said. "Fire was already on route, they took good care [of me]."

