Small plane crashes near Boca Raton Airport; multiple roads closed

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A small plane crashed Friday morning in Boca Raton near the city's airport, closing multiple roads in the area, police said.

A Cessna 310 with three people on board went down at about 10:20 a.m. on Military Trail after departing the airport, according to the FAA.

The FAA said the plane was headed to Tallahassee International Airport.

The plane crash scattered debris across the road and the nearby train tracks.

Aerial pictures from the scene show multiple first responders near the intersection with Glades Road.

Investigators have not released any details on injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.

ROAD CLOSURES

At noon, N. Military Trail remains closed between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road. The Interstate 95 overpass at Glades Road remains closed eastbound and westbound.

The airport is also closed. Tri-Rail service is also being impacted because of debris on the tracks.

Tri-Rail said all rail traffic is stopped between the Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach stations.

"We are arranging a bus bridge between the two stations to maintain service, but train service will experience delays, most likely for the rest of the day," according to a statement from Tri-Rail.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The School District of Palm Beach County said nearby Boca Raton High School is not impacted and school operations are going ahead as normal. Parents are asked not to come to the school to pick up their children because traffic in the area is very congested.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.