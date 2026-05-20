Lawsuit cites pattern of security issues prior to fatal Barnes & Noble stabbing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the owner and managers of Legacy Place shopping center and Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens following the fatal stabbing of a woman inside the bookstore on December 22, 2025.

Rita Loncharich was stabbed in the back with a knife while shopping at the Barnes & Noble at 11380 Legacy Ave. at approximately 7:53 p.m., according to the complaint filed May 19 in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. She died the same day. Antonio Moore has been identified as the alleged attacker.

The lawsuit, with Morgan & Morgan, P.A. representing Loncharich's husband, cites Palm Beach Gardens Police Department records showing a 'recurring pattern' of documented incidents at the Barnes & Noble location between Feb. 27, 2021, and Sept. 24, 2025. These included 16 calls coded as "Unwanted Guest," 23 calls for shoplifting, nine calls for "Suspicious Person," eight welfare checks, four suspicious incidents, and 14 general police service calls.

Palm Beach Gardens 'He stabbed me': Suspect claims no motive in deadly bookstore attack Samantha Roesler

The complaint alleges Legacy Place had a well-documented history of safety problems, including regular loitering by homeless and transient individuals, harassment of customers, and drug activity on the premises.

According to the lawsuit, on the morning of December 22, Moore was found sleeping in front of Total Wine & More at Legacy Place. The complaint states Total Wine management contacted Legacy Place property management requesting Moore's removal, and property management contacted law enforcement. Moore left before police arrived but later entered Barnes & Noble, charged his phone, made no purchase, and remained in the store before the alleged attack.

Palm Beach Gardens 'Your life mattered': Loved ones remember woman killed in bookstore attack Zitlali Solache

The lawsuit names four defendants for alleged negligence. LSREF6 Legacy, LLC, the Dallas-based owner of Legacy Place, and Trademark Property Company Florida, the Fort Worth-based property management company, are both named. Ana Torres, the on-site property manager for Legacy Place, and Barnes & Noble, Inc., the national bookstore chain, are also defendants.

Each defendant is accused of failing to provide adequate security, remove dangerous individuals, and warn patrons of known safety risks.

Antonio Moore is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail and is awaiting trial. No date has been set.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.