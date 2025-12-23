Woman dies after getting stabbed inside Barnes and Noble, suspect in custody

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A woman is dead after getting stabbed inside a Palm Beach Gardens bookstore Monday evening, police confirmed with WPTV.

Police responded to the Barnes and Noble at 11380 Legacy Avenue just before 8 p.m. and found a woman inside the store suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Rita Loncharich, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Antonio Moore, 40, ran out of the store after stabbing the victim. Police say Moore was located shortly after the incident.

Arrest records show Moore was taken into custody at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond.

Police are still investigating to determine a motive for the homicide.