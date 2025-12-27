Woman killed in Barnes & Noble stabbing remembered as 'kind, gentle'

We’re learning more about the woman killed in the stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Palm Beach Gardens earlier this week.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with loved ones over the phone who knew 65-year-old Rita Loncharich.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect offers no motive for bookstore attack

Suspect claims no motive for stabbing woman inside Barnes & Noble

On Monday, police say Loncharich was inside the Barnes & Noble on Legacy Avenue when she was allegedly stabbed in the back with a knife by 40-year-old Antonio Moore.

“Rita was a kind, gentle, and loving wife and mother whose life was taken far too soon and in such a senseless act of violence,” said a friend in a statement. “Your life mattered and you will be greatly missed. Holding your family and loved ones in thought and prayer."

According to investigators, Moore is homeless and admitted he had no prior interaction with Loncharich, and had no motive for the attack.

Loncharich was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries while in surgery.

As her family is mourning her loss and not ready to speak, we received a statement from a friend, Andrew Scearce.

“Just before Christmas, our community was shaken by a terrible tragedy,” wrote Scearce.”What should have been some holiday shopping, turned into a moment that forever changed the lives of those who knew and loved her, most especially her husband and daughter.”

A fundraiser has been created to help the family with funeral expenses. We’re told officers will release more information in the coming days.