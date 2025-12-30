Suspect in fatal Palm Beach Gardens bookstore stabbing traveled through multiple states before attack

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a woman inside a Palm Beach Gardens bookstore three days before Christmas had "traveled through several neighboring states" before entering Florida, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, Antonio R. Moore, 40, is accused of killing Rita B. Loncharich of Stuart, 65, inside the Barnes & Noble located at 11380 Legacy Ave. on Dec. 22.

Suspect claims no motive for stabbing woman inside Barnes & Noble

Police said that investigators confirmed that Moore is not a Florida resident and had traveled through several states, including Georgia and North Carolina. Moore ultimately boarded a bus on Dec. 15 from Orlando to Titusville and then traveled from Titusville to Palm Beach County, police said.

Timeline of fatal attack

According to investigators, Moore entered Barnes & Noble at 7:29 p.m. on Dec. 22. Loncharich entered the store shortly thereafter and began shopping.

Police said the victim and the suspect were both in the same section of the store when Moore stabbed Loncharich.

Moore then ran out of the store at 7:51 p.m.

Police said they received a 911 call at 7:52 p.m. while bystanders rendered aid to Loncharich.

Officers arrived at the bookstore about two minutes later and provided aid to the victim.

Police said drones, canines and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office helicopter were deployed in search of the suspect.

Woman killed in Barnes & Noble stabbing remembered as 'kind, gentle'

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 7:58 p.m., began treatment, and took Loncharich to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died from her injuries while in surgery.

Police said Moore was located several blocks from the scene and taken into custody.

No Motive Given For Attack

According to investigators, Moore is homeless and admitted he had no prior interaction with Loncharich and had no motive for the attack.

According to the arrest affidavit, Moore admitted that he was sitting inside the store charging his phone when he approached Loncharich and stabbed her in the back with a pocket knife.

He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police said the case remains active and the investigation is ongoing.

WPTV spoke to loved ones of Loncharich on Friday, who described her as a "kind, gentle, loving wife and mother."

A fundraiser has been created to help Loncharich's family, which has raised more than $18,000.