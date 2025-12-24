Police: Suspect claims no motive in deadly stabbing inside Barnes & Noble

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about what led to a deadly stabbing at a Barnes and Noble in Palm Beach Gardens Monday evening.

According to the arrest report, police responded to the store at Legacy Place shortly before 8 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a stab wound, with a knife embedded in her back. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Rita Loncharich.

Investigators say multiple eyewitnesses provided information that helped police identify the suspect as 40-year-old Antonio Moore. Surveillance video from inside the store also led officers to Moore, who was found in the woods about 1,500 feet from the Barnes & Noble.

Moore told police he had arrived in Palm Beach Gardens about a week earlier after traveling by bus from Georgia and was homeless. According to the arrest affidavit, Moore admitted that he was sitting inside the store charging his phone when he approached Loncharich and stabbed her in the back with a pocket knife.

According to police, Moore said he had no prior interaction with the victim and no motive for the attack. In the affidavit, Moore reportedly stated there was an “internal buildup” that triggered a “fight or flight response,” and that Loncharich was the closest person to him at the time.

Moore told police he recalled Loncharich saying "He stabbed me" and seeming to be in shock from the attack.

Loncharich died from her injuries while undergoing surgery Monday night.

Moore is now facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, and is scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach County Jail.

WPTV reached out to Legacy Place for comment on whether they are enhancing on-site security. A spokesperson sent this statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a customer following an incident on property. Our hearts are with the victim’s family, friends and all those impacted. Police responded quickly and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Safety remains our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement, enhancing our on-site security presence and reviewing protocols with tenants.

A spokesperson for Barnes & Noble said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.