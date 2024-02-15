Gardens Mall to reopen day after shots fired inside

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Gardens Mall will open Thursday morning, one day after gunshots were fired inside, leading panic-stricken shoppers to seek safety and prompting an hours-long police investigation that resulted in few answers about what occurred.

A spokeswoman for the mall told WPTV it will reopen as regularly scheduled at 10 a.m.

Although police have provided few details about Wednesday afternoon's incident, a law enforcement official told WPTV that the shooting was possibly gang-related.

Candice Temple, a spokeswoman for the city of Palm Beach Gardens, said in a statement Wednesday night that the incident "was not an active shooter event" and did "not appear to be a random shooting."

WPTV spoke to numerous people who were inside the mall Wednesday afternoon when they said they heard what sounded like gunshots.

Toni Lester said she had just left Nordstrom and was walking to Starbucks on the second floor when she heard a "big bang" and wondered if something had fallen. Moments later, she saw "numerous people" running through the mall claiming there was a shooter inside.

"They said, 'There's a shooter in the mall. Get out,'" Lester said.

Lester said she was escorted outside and, before she left, police searched her vehicle.

Police tape could be seen surrounding the Brio and P.F. Chang's restaurants, and officers were seen placing police markers in the parking lot.

WPTV A view from Chopper 5 shows police markers being placed in the parking lot of the Gardens Mall, Feb. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Kemen Fearon, who works at Cooper's Hawk and was hosting a Valentine's Day wine tasting, said he saw "50 to 100 people just run, start booking it," and helped people inside the restaurant before locking the doors.

One man said he was eating a slice of pizza when he heard multiple gunshots and then saw people running toward him.

"It seemed more like screams of people just in terror trying to leave," he said.

Another man who was shopping for a Valentine's Day gift inside Sephora at the time said workers suddenly rushed everyone to the back of the store and jammed the door closed. He said the SWAT team eventually showed up and escorted them out of the mall.