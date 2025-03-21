Residents look for solutions to rise in e-bike crashes during Jupiter town hall

JUPITER, Fla. — The Town of Jupiter is seeking solutions to the rising number of electric bike crashes, after a 12-year-old was killed in a wreck last week.

On Thursday, it was a crowded room at Jupiter Town Hall as Police Chief Michael Barbera educated people about e-bike laws.

“The community, school community and all his friends, everyone has been affected,” said Chief Barbera. “We offer our condolences.”

Rico Roundtree’s tragic death prompted the meeting as the town hopes to make streets safer for everyone. Police, fire, and school officials attended along with families and residents.

People of all ages shared their encounters with e-bike riders.

“Children under 16 are allowed to be on these vehicles. On my walks it’s very unnerving and I don’t know it's just a problem,” stated Gwen Eyeington. “I just in a way wish kids could go back to regular bicycles, regular scooters.”

We learned there have been 13 e-bike crashes since last April in Jupiter. Many, like student driver Mia Bouyea, want police to enforce the law more and are asking for solutions.

“It’s terrifying as driver to have kids riding recklessly and have me being liable of these kids potentially being injured and hurt,” said Bouyea.

Bouyea was emotional during the Q&A section of the meeting and said she’s witnessed reckless e-bike riders on the roads. She wants more education and is calling for an ordinance to regulate them.

“I was enraged,” said Bouyea. “So incredibly frustrating to have kids frequently ignoring the rules of the road.”

Chief Barbera said they expect legislation to change in the future.

Katelyn Macomber, district aide to Rep. Mike Caruso, provided WPTV with a statement from Caruso, who is currently in Tallahassee for the legislative session.

It reads, in part:

I am committed to working with my colleagues, community members, and law enforcement to ensure the safety of all road users. Our children are the future, we must protect them at all costs and prevent any further tragedies from happening, such as Rico.

The Jupiter Police Department will provide free helmets during a May outreach, to turn tragedy into prevention.

