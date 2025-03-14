Jupiter Middle School student killed in electric bike crash, principal says

JUPITER — The boy killed in an electric bike crash involving a car Thursday night was a student at Jupiter Middle School, the principal confirmed in an email on Friday.

The incident occurred in the area of Indian Creek Parkway and Pennock Lane at about 7:50 p.m. Two boys riding on an e-bike were struck by a car traveling on Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter police said in a Facebook post.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW

Boy killed in Jupiter crash involving electric bike

Police said when they arrived on scene, a child was pronounced dead at the scene. The other child was taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jupiter Middle School principal sent the following message in part to parents Friday:

It is with deep sadness that I share the news that one of our students has passed away following an off-campus incident. Out of respect for the family’s privacy and for confidentiality reasons, we are not publishing the student’s name at this time.



On behalf of our school community, I will be reaching out to the student’s family to express our heartfelt condolences and offer support.



As parents and caregivers, you may find that your child is processing this loss in different ways. For some, this may be the first time they have experienced the death of a peer or someone in their community. I encourage all of us to approach conversations about this with care, compassion, and respect.



Grief counseling, including school counselors and school psychologists, will be available on campus today for our students and staff to ensure they have the emotional support they may need to help them through this difficult time. We will also have therapy dogs on campus today for additional support. If you believe your child would benefit from speaking with someone, please encourage them to do so.

Police said it does not appear there are any criminal violations regarding the traffic crash.

Meanwhile, Jupiter Vice Mayor Malise Sundstrom said in a Facebook post the town plans to meeting with the Jupiter Police Department focused on e-bike safety and community solutions.

"We are currently working to host this important community conversation. While we don't have a confirmed date or time yet, we wanted to let you know that this is a top priority," Sundstrom said in the post.

The Jupiter Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have been in the area at the time, to call 561-746-6201.