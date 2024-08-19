New lawsuit filed in last year's Harbourside Place electrocution in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — A third lawsuit has been filed against Harbourside Place in Jupiter after a man was electrocuted at a fountain at the outdoor venue last year.

This is a story that WPTV News has been closely following for the last 10 months.

Nate Davenport was killed in the incident, which also sent four others to the hospital, on Oct. 22, 2023.

The latest suit was filed by Seth and Debra Kozak.

Jupiter New lawsuit filed against Harbourside Place Dave Bohman

According to the lawsuit, Seth Kozak and his friend, Davenport, rushed into the electrically charged fountain to help children who were shocked while playing in the fountain.

The suit claims Seth Kozak's son, who climbed into the fountain, was shocked and nearly drowned. It adds that Kozak and his son have PTSD and suffered permanent physical injuries.

Jupiter Family of electrocution victim, Harbourside Place reach settlement Dave Bohman

"Seth Kozak was caused to sustain and suffer significant and profound physical, psychological, mental and emotional distress and trauma from his rescue efforts and witnessing the electrocution and near drowning of his son," according to the lawsuit.

Daveport's family settled out of court with Harbourside after also filing a lawsuit.

A former worker at the complex who assisted in the rescue is also suing the shopping and restaurant complex.