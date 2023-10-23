Adult dies, 4 others hospitalized including children after electric shock at Harbourside Place

JUPITER, Fla. — One person was electrocuted and four others were hospitalized after an incident Sunday at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, according to police.

Officers and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the incident at about 3:40 p.m. within the fountain area at Harbourside Place.

Police said five people, including three children, were injured and taken to local hospitals. Three other people declined medical treatment.

The children were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and are continuing to recover in the hospital.

Chopper 5, WPTV Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off Harbourside Place in Jupiter on Oct. 23, 2023, a day after five people were taken to hospitals after a possible electrical incident.

One of the injured adults was taken to the Jupiter Medical Center and released from the hospital.

The second adult was taken to the Jupiter Medical Center and later pronounced dead there.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stephanie Greenberg told WPTV anchor Shannon Cake that her friend was working nearby.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV

Stephanie Greenberg said a friend tried to pull out what he said was a dad and child out of the water near the slash pads.



"So he ran out and saw a little kid laying in the fountain," she said.

That's when he tried to pull what he said was a dad and child out of the water near the slash pads.

"He left the child with the paramedics and went to go help the dad… and he couldn't help," Greenberg said.

Johann Hoffend/WPTV

Chopper 5 view of the fountains at Harbourside Place.



Police said this is an active investigation and detectives are working with the town of Jupiter Building Department, Harbourside Place and Florida Power & Light.

A spokesperson for Harbourside said this happened in the fountains area where there are signs stating no climbing and no swimming.

"That's supposed to be a fun thing to do to go in the fountain and splash around and then that happens — crazy," Greenberg said.

Harbourside Place is a waterfront complex at 149 Soundings Ave. that offers shopping, dining and an amphitheater.

Chopper 5 flew over Harbourside Place on Monday morning and spotted crime scene tape surrounding portions of the outdoor venue.

Harbourside CEO Nick Mastroianni and the Mastroianni family released the following statement on the incident: