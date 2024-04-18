New lawsuit filed against Harbourside Place following last year's electrocution

JUPITER, Fla. — A 20-year-old man has now filed a lawsuit against Harbourside Place following an incident that claimed the life of a father last year.

In the suit, lawyers for Skyler Sparks claim he owes medical bills from his injuries that he allegedly suffered when he was shocked while trying to help rescue children from the electrically charged water.

The suit also said Sparks suffered mental and emotional damage from witnessing the death of Nate Davenport, a 42-year-old father of four.

Davenport's widow reached an out-of-court settlement with Harbourside last month.

Lawyers for Harbourside Place have not responded to the new lawsuit.

Meantime, WPTV obtained a letter from the town of Jupiter telling Harbourside Place that it cannot either demolish or restart the fountain until the end of July.

The two sides in the lawsuit have a hearing scheduled for July 24.