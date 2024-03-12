Family of electrocution victim, Harbourside Place reach settlement

JUPITER, Fla. — The family of a man electrocuted last year at Harbourside Place, and the company that owns the shopping and restaurant complex located in Jupiter, have reached an out-of-court settlement.

The victim, Nate Davenport died Oct. 22, 2023, when he was trying to rescue children from an electrically-charged fountain at Harbourside.

His widow filed a wrongful death suit in December.

Jupiter Incident report outlines chaos after electrocution at Harbourside Scott Sutton

Attorney Scott Smith, who represents the Davenport family released the following statement to WPTV:

"The parties in the Davenport matter have reached an amicable and confidential resolution. For privacy reasons and so as to further protect the four minor children and Mrs. Davenport, we will have no further comment."

The town of Jupiter later determined that a light fixture in the fountain caused the water to be charged with electricity.

Ever since the tragedy killed the 45-year-old father, the fountain has been turned off, the electricity has been cut off, and there has been no water in the fountain.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.