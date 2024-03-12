Watch Now
Family of electrocution victim, Harbourside Place reach settlement

Nate Davenport died Oct. 22 trying to rescue children from fountain
The family of the man who was electrocuted last year at Harbourside Place in Jupiter continues to fight for justice.
Chopper 5 view of the fountains at Harbourside Place. Oct. 23, 2023
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:26:59-04

JUPITER, Fla. — The family of a man electrocuted last year at Harbourside Place, and the company that owns the shopping and restaurant complex located in Jupiter, have reached an out-of-court settlement.

The victim, Nate Davenport died Oct. 22, 2023, when he was trying to rescue children from an electrically-charged fountain at Harbourside.

His widow filed a wrongful death suit in December.

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off Harbourside Place in Jupiter on Oct. 23, 2023, a day after five people were taken to hospitals after a possible electrical incident.

Jupiter

Incident report outlines chaos after electrocution at Harbourside

Scott Sutton
4:35 PM, Oct 31, 2023

Attorney Scott Smith, who represents the Davenport family released the following statement to WPTV:

"The parties in the Davenport matter have reached an amicable and confidential resolution. For privacy reasons and so as to further protect the four minor children and Mrs. Davenport, we will have no further comment."

The town of Jupiter later determined that a light fixture in the fountain caused the water to be charged with electricity.

Ever since the tragedy killed the 45-year-old father, the fountain has been turned off, the electricity has been cut off, and there has been no water in the fountain.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

