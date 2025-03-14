1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after vehicle-electric bike crash near Indian Creek Parkway in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Two people have been hospitalized and one person is dead after a collision involving a vehicle and an electric bike in Jupiter.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Indian Creek Parkway and South Pennock Lane on Thursday evening around 7:50 p.m., where they say two people had been riding on the e-bike.

In a Facebook post, the Jupiter Police Department states that there were two male juveniles on the e-bike. One was transported to a trauma center with injuries, the other was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Jupiter PD says Indian Creek Parkway will be closed from Military Trail to Central Boulevard and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

They ask anyone with info about the crash to contact 561-746-6201.

This is a developing story.