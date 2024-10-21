'Best night of my life': Teen cancer survivor describes Taylor Swift concert

JUPITER, Fla. — We have a great update on Jaime's journey!

Jaime Kippenberger is a 19-year-old brain cancer survivor from Jupiter who volunteers a lot in the community as she's now three years in remission.

WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to send Jaime and her mother in a limo to the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday night.

Jaime chose an outfit for the concert inspired by Swift's "Reputation" album. She described the show as awesome, magical, and emotional at times.

"Best night of my life so far," Jaime said.

Some of Swift's older songs brought back memories of Jaime's childhood and singing along in the car with her sister.

"The whole show was art. It was amazing," Jaime said. "The choreography. Her facial expressions. The way she involved the crowd in every song she did. The whole thing was my favorite."

