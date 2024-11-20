'A NIGHTMARE': Residents speak up on Indiantown Road backups in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Bumper-to-bumper traffic caused by a new traffic light on Indiantown Road near I-95 drove residents to Jupiter Town Hall Tuesday evening.

The light has caused headaches for many drivers, who went asking for solutions at the town's council meeting. Many voiced their concerns to the town council and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) about the new light, causing major backups.

Town of Jupiter council members have invited FDOT officials to address traffic congestion near I-95 and Indiantown Road in Jupiter. Several residents are seeking solutions after experiencing major backups due to a new traffic light. pic.twitter.com/fBzuCNkCCV — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) November 20, 2024

“It’s been extreme in the mornings," stated Jupiter Farms resident Jen Reelitz. "Moms who can’t get their kids to school and people who can’t get to work.”

Caleb Holder, WPTV Jen Reelitz says she's experienced major delays since last Thursday.

The meeting was an opportunity to hear first-hand about the project’s status and planned improvements from FDOT.

“I think it just frustrating for residents who, this road has been working fine for years that now they’re spending 18-million dollars and things are exponentially worse,” Reelitz said.

FDOT officials say a third lane eastbound of Indiantown road will be added by this Friday.

“We want to stress that the current traffic pattern is temporary phase, and it will be changed next week,” stated FDOT Consultant Thomas Emerson.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Thomas Emerson, with FDOT, says they will expedite their efforts.

They estimate closing the ramp off I-95 in Jupiter on Sunday as an additional lane will be added off the ramp. A fourth lane eastbound on Indiantown Road by January 2025.

"I just don't feel good about this, I don't feel like it's the right approach," stated council member Andy Fore.

It’s a task council members and residents want expedited. Some say their 10-minute commutes have now become hour-long drives.

“Why did they insist on a traffic light when town council members who have backgrounds in engineering were saying this is not going to help, it’s going to make it worse,” stated Reelitz.

FDOT officials say they are manually controlling the traffic light, but some residents have other suggestions.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Shannon Chaplin of Jupiter Farms wants the new traffic light removed.

“I would like that light to be gone. Yeah, because it’s not, it’s doing more harm than good in my opinion," Jupiter Farms resident Shannon Chaplin said. "Unless there’s a better solution but that light, ever since that light went on it’s just like a nightmare for everyone.”

The $18-million project should be complete by summer 2025.