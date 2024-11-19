How FDOT is responding to Indiantown Road traffic complaints

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — WPTV is keeping a close watch on a commuting headache that has had many people living in Jupiter caught in traffic.

Congestion along Indiantown Road began on Thursday when a new traffic light was activated at the Interstate 95 intersection.

"It's been pretty inconvenient to say the least, it just adds like double the commute every single morning," said Phoebe Prentner.

She lives in Jupiter and crosses through Indiantown Road and I-95 every morning for work.

Since the light was activated on Thursday, she has resorted to finding back roads and detours.

"What would be your message for fixing this issue?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

WPTV Phoebe Prentner says commute is twice as long due to traffic light.

"I would say take a deeper look at the long-range planning for the road network and the hierarchy, because adding this light is really inconvenient for everyone," said Prentner. "It'll be no traffic, yet a red light for absolutely no reason."

WPTV reached out to the Town of Jupiter officials who said, because of the pushback from the new light, they plan to discuss it during Tuesday's town council meeting and have asked FDOT officials to join in to address concerns about the projects.

Town of Jupiter staff said the meeting was already previously scheduled and will allow commissioners to ask questions, followed by public comment.

Prenter said she plans on attending Tuesday's meeting.

WATCH: When could traffic light issue be resolved on Indiantown Road in Jupiter?

New traffic light causes frustration in Jupiter

Lopez spoke with FDOT officials who said since last week they have adjusted the times of the traffic light signal timing and said there have been improvements.

Lopez timed out the new traffic light himself and found it alternated from green to red every minute and 45 seconds for east and westbound lanes.

"I still have to leave about 20 to 30 minutes early just to get to some of my appointments in the morning," said Andrew Pignato.

When WPTV interviewed him last week he said it took an hour to get through 2-miles of road.

"What would you say that looks like right now?" asked Lopez.

WPTV Andrew Pignato explains how has to leave his home early to make appointments.

"I'd say its cut down to 30 minutes," said Pignato. "I think for now its just a matter of lets get the road widened."

FDOT said they are working with Palm Beach County Traffic Engineering to reduce backups onto I-95.

They said a contractor is working diligently to have the additional lane, third eastbound lane, on Indiantown Road open on Friday and the third off ramp lane northbound to eastbound opened early next week, and this should provide significant relief.

The Jupiter Town Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Jupiter Town Hall.

WPTV's previous coverage on Indiantown traffic:

Traffic News What Jupiter's mayor is saying about Indiantown Road backups Scott Sutton