Jupiter mayor says 'traffic signal timing' adjusted after light causes long backups on Indiantown Road

JUPITER, Fla. — The mayor of Jupiter offered an update Monday to the traffic troubles many drivers experienced on Indiantown Road last week.

It's a story that WPTV reported on Thursday, speaking to commuters who have been impacted by a new traffic light that was recently put up near Interstate 95.

Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski posted on Facebook an update from the Florida Department of Transportation about the status of the controversial light.

The mayor said FDOT and Palm Beach County Traffic Engineering continue to work to reduce the temporary backups that have occurred at I-95 and Indiantown Road.

Kuretski's post said the traffic signal timing was adjusted Sunday night, and they have seen encouraging signs that this has improved the situation.

"The traffic flow is expected to be much improved once construction of additional lanes is completed," Kuretski said in the Facebook post. "The Department is expediting the construction of the 3rd and 4th eastbound lane on Indiantown Rd and the 3rd northbound to eastbound ramp lane from I-95."

The traffic signal was installed as part of an ongoing improvement project.

"Construction is done sequentially, and for safety and technical reasons, it would not have been feasible to build the lanes first and install the traffic light later," Kuretski said.

The mayor thanked the public for their patience during the improvements to this interchange and encouraged everyone to drive safely through active work zones.

According to FDOT's website, the $18 million project is expected to be completed next summer.