'Keep it a small town:' Residents weigh in on parking options for new Stuart Brightline station

STUART, Fla. — A new agreement for the Brightline station in downtown Stuart was approved on Monday.

With it comes 200 surface parking spaces. But where will they go?

WPTV took that question to Michael Mortell, city manager for the city of Stuart.

“Are they going on top of each other or are they next to each other?” said Mortell.

Mortell said one possibility is a parking garage.

Travel A new Brightline station could be coming near you in 2026. Here are the details Zitlali Solache

WPTV asked business owners like Christopher Johansen, owner of Psychic & the Genie in downtown Stuart, about the idea.

“Everyone likes their car covered in some way," said Johansen.

But others, like Dian Bush from Palm City, told WPTV she would rather not see a large parking structure downtown.

“If they could keep it the way it is, and just provide adequate parking," said Bush. "That would be ideal, can they do that?"

Mortell said they can. They have another design that will provide a one-level parking lot on the existing lot off Flagler Avenue.

“It's more attractive and very consistent with the city of Stuart," said Mortell.

He said the plan would allow the city to maintain and keep as many trees as possible.

Stuart This local community is looking to get a national historic designation Cassandra Garcia

A plan, Bush said, that would keep the city quaint.

“A parking lot would keep it a small town," said Bush. "Which is what we all like here.”

Mortell said this plan could also speed up the construction process.

“What we want to do is get it open and let people start using it and not over build it," said Mortell. "Build it appropriately and then we can expand it as necessary."

Nothing is official yet.

Martin County Commission will discuss and vote on the agreement in their next meeting on Aug. 27.