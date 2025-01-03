Stuart Costco slated to open April 25, developer says

STUART, Fla. — A project in Martin County that has faced protest and legal challenges since it was first proposed years ago now has an opening date.

A new Costco in Stuart is scheduled to open for business this spring, the developer told WPTV on Friday.

Tom Cosgriff, project manager for M&M Realty, said they'll be hosting a grand opening ceremony for the store on April 25.

The store sits on 49 acres of land east of Kanner Highway, about a block south of Martin County High School.

The project includes a 162,020-square-foot Costco store with 18 gas pumps, as well as 378 apartments, stores and restaurants.

On the "new locations" portion of Costco's website, it does not currently have the Stuart location listed, only listing new stores opening through March 2025.

This will be the first Costco located on the Treasure Coast with the closest locations for residents currently in either Palm Beach Gardens or Melbourne.

Stuart Resident opposed to Costco project 'fearful' of traffic it will bring Jessica Bruno

Project was first proposed 4 years ago

The construction of this Costco has been met with opposition by some Stuart residents since it was first proposed in 2021, citing traffic and environmental concerns.

Stuart resident Robin Cartwright filed a legal challenge to the use of the land the same year.

An administrative judge initially ruled in Cartwright's favor, saying the city "failed to consider the maximum development potential made available" by designating it a neighborhood special district.

However, a state panel led by Gov. Ron DeSantis overrode the decision in January 2023, saying the city had given the site a proper land-use designation.

Excavators begin clearing the land in May 2023 to build the Costco.

Below is the full statement that Cosgriff sent WPTV regarding the store's opening: