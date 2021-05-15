Stuart residents protest new proposed Costco, apartment complex

STUART, Fla. — The proposal for a brand-new Costco and apartment complex in Martin County are causing some residents to protest.

On Friday, many Stuart residents lined the intersection of Kanner Highway and Monterey Road near the retail supercenter's proposed site.

"This is a nuisance that they're creating if they approve this," said Reese Capozzi, a resident.

The Costco is close to 160,000 sqft. in size and 398 apartment units are proposed in the plan.

"I feel like Martin County is becoming Broward, Delray," said Amy Prichett, another resident.

Both Prichett and Capozzi said they have signed a petition against the 49-acre development.

"When I moved here, it wasn't like this," said Prichett. "They're squeezing in places everywhere."

Many residents at the protest said they would support a Costco complex closer to I-95 and away from Martin County High School.

"If you stand still in today's society, you are falling behind," said Bob Langevin, resident.

Langevin said if approved, the new Costco would prevent him from having to drive down to Palm Beach County.

The new site would bring 175 jobs to the City of Stuart.

"Tax dollars, income, jobs, it's a win-win situation," said Langevin.

The site plan also shows space for a gas station and 2 retail stores or restaurants.

The proposal is tentatively scheduled to be heard by the city commission on May 24.

