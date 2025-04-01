'PRETTY UPSET': Stuart residents upset after cell tower relocated yards away

STUART, Fla. — Residents of the Parkwood neighborhood in Stuart continue to seek answers after a 5G cell tower that appeared in their neighborhood was now relocated only yards away.

WPTV first told you about the sudden structure that appeared in the neighborhood last October.

“It was an eye sore to everybody, and now all they did was move it down to the other end of the street so now it’s an eye sore for the neighbors down there,” Gerry Schildkraut said.

Gerry Schildkraut lives in the Parkwood neighborhood and is urging for transparency.

Brandon Rhodes now has the looming tower beside his home. Rhodes said the new location is not what they wanted.

“I was pretty upset that they had fought as hard as they fought to get the tower moved, only to come home in the afternoon and see that it was moved down the street 200 yards in front of my house,” Rhodes said.

Neighbors worry about long-term health effects and nearby habitats.

“We bought the homes in here with the understanding that nothing would be built in the wetland preserve area land here,” Rhodes said. “Now even though it’s not in it, it is on the border of it and it’s built up through the branches of the bridge so it is infringing on that area.”

Brandon Rhodes said the cell tower now stands beside his home.

WPTV reached out to AT&T officials who sent a statement:

“We’re committed to keeping our customers connected and we continue to look for ways to improve our wireless network. We worked closely with county officials to identify this alternative location for our cell site that will provide better service and coverage in the area.”

Martin County officials also responded saying state law limits the control local governments have on these installations, adding “AT&T moved the tower to a county right-of-way at the end of a dead-end street not in front of any residential properties.”

While neighbors understand the need for connectivity they want it far from their peaceful neighborhood.

“If they want to expand their coverage we get that and we’re not fighting that,” Rhodes said. “What we are fighting is the beautification of the neighborhood.”

Some plan on taking their concerns to state representatives moving forward.

“To be honest with you I would like to see it moved out of the neighborhood,” Sean Mendonca said. “And them to never, ever, ever come back here and put another one in.”