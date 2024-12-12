What counties can and can't do about 5G cell towers

STUART, Fla. — A cell tower dispute in the heart of the Martin County Parkwood community has homeowners voicing their frustrations in hopes of seeing action.

When Matthew Schallmo walks outside his house, he sees a tall concrete utility pole.

“This is like the Washington Monument in a sidewalk in Martin County,” Schallmo said.

Schallmo has turned to the county for help in doing something about the more than 47-foot 5G cell tower in his neighborhood.

“So long as wireless providers are meeting those requirements in Florida statutes, the county is obligated to give them a permit and allow them to install in public rights of way,” said assistant Martin County engineer Matthew Hammond.

In short, Martin County officials said their hands are tied. We're told they're unable to require notification or dictate utility pole and antenna locations. However, the county can can adopt some design standards. It's what residents like Schallmo are hoping for.

"It’s not going to stop here. Other neighborhoods are going to be affected," Schallmo said.

The county said they reached out to the wireless carrier responsible and suggested other locations for the pole.

“They specifically chose that location in order to provide what they feel is the best coverage for their customers," Hammond said. “They have not been favorable to a different location in that instance."

However, neighbors worry about the impact.

“For us, it will impact our home value,” Schallmo said.

“This can really affect our property value. And that’s our main concern, if not even with the health risks,” added resident Monica Napieralski.

At a board meeting on Tuesday, commissioners agreed to write a letter to the wireless carrier that echos the community’s concerns. A temporary halt on the project is not expected to last.

Neighbors said they will continue to make their voices heard taking the issue to the state level.

“It was a good enough spot for them, but also a good enough spot for us to buy this home and we don’t want to share it," Schallmo said.

“I am prepared to fight 'til the end,” said resident Monica Napieralski.