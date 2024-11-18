Martin County commissioners consider pause on cell tower construction following backlash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Commission is seeking to pause the controversial construction of a 5G cell tower in a neighborhood.

After the decision at last Tuesday's commission meeting, many residents of the Parkwood community believe things are on the right track.

Several shared a packet with the board listing reasons why they believe the structure does not belong near their homes.

WPTV first told you about the cell tower last month, when several neighbors shared their concerns about the massive structure.

Neighbor Matthew Schallmo worries about the 5G cell tower's impacts.

Stuart Stuart neighbors concerned over this new 'eyesore' Zitlali Solache

"There's some studies that I gave to the commissioners about 5G health concerns also 5G concerns when it comes to home values," Schallmo said.

Commissioner Ed Ciampi said the cell tower's permit did not come before the commission because it's a state issue.

"I don't know if we have the authority, and I would ask that our staff speak to the contractor and tell them to potentially hold off from continuing to do work on the pole," Ciampi said.

Many feel their voices were heard since Ciampi is attempting to pause the project.

"They weren't aware of it. They wanted to get to the bottom of this," Schallmo said. "They don't really think that this was right either, so we felt like we were heard."

The board directed staff to return with an agenda item on why it's being built in the neighborhood. As of Sunday, the issue is not in their Tuesday, Nov. 19 agenda packet.

"Our hope is that there's going to be no cell towers in neighborhoods," Schallmo said. "That they'll be on main thoroughfares or main streets and that they will be out of communities," Schallmo said.